Shop in Duck Run Goes Up in Flames

Last night Fire officials at the Spanish Lookout Fire Station responded to a fire at a building in Duck Run Three, Spanish Lookout. According to officials, they were alerted shortly after eight o’clock of a fire that had engulfed a shop. The owner, 54 year-old Irma Molina reported to police that her shop, Super Tienda Molina, caught fire around 8:10 shortly after closing on Monday night. Fire officials say the building which was constructed with zinc, wood and concrete was partially destroyed but the entire structure sustained water damage. The structure was not insured. No one was injured and fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

