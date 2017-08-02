BSI Needs Clarification from BSCFA

And while the BSCFA waits for a formal response from the Belize Sugar Industries, today we spoke with Vice President for International Relations for the ASR Group, Mac McLachlan. He says they need to meet with the BSCFA’s leadership to get a better understanding of their release issued on Monday.

MAC McLACHLAN

“We’re reaching out to BSCFA directors so that we can understand better what the letter is signifying. Seems a bit contradictory in that it’s suggesting that BSCFA would like to continue with the current agreement but also wish to renegotiate some elements of it but clearly we need to talk further with BSCFA to understand exactly what they mean in that regard.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Now the other accusation is that BSI is approaching farmers individually trying to convince them to sign on to this contract is that so?”

MAC McLACHLAN

“We are offering information to whoever wishes to receive it about the proposal and the benefits of that proposal I think that is a legitimate role that we need to play. We are very pleased with the response that we’ve had. A number of farmers are asking questions clearly these farmers have not been given that information before.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“The BSCFA is saying that BSI is also taking an approach to encouraging farmers to form their own association or at least detach themselves from BSCFA is there any truth to that allegation.”

MAC McLACHLAN

“It’s up to farmers to do what they wish to do; they have freedom under the law and under the constitution to associate with whoever they like.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Yes but is BSI suggesting….?”

MAC McLACHLAN

“What we would like to do is see the whole industry come together that is in the industry of everybody in the industry but I think a lot of these commentary is moving away from the actual issue which is can BSI be in a position of security for the position of the remaining years of the contract to enable it to put in the investment that is going to benefit all industry stakeholders that is the issue.”

BSI had stated that if the project is green lighted by all sugar stakeholders, the company alone would be making the investment. It adds that the production of direct consumption sugars, under the terms of the Commercial Agreement, would see farmers paid up to an additional two dollars for their cane. BSCFA had gone on record to say that they welcome the project, just not the conditions that come with it.