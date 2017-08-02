Driver Leaves Young Girl Hit and Injured on the Roadside

A sixteen year old girl from Orange Walk Town remains at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in an unresponsive state. 16 year old Monique Morey was on Dangriga Street in the Union Town Area when she was hit by a vehicle at around 5 o’clock in the morning. According to her mother, Juliet Arzu, the teenager was found by a neighbor and is currently at the KHMH.

JULIET ARZU

“They knocked her down, one of the neighbors found her on the side of the road lying down there so she said she went out because she was trotting. Her friend beside her told her that someone is on the side the road and urged her to see what happened. So she got out and then she said she knew the girl because she was my granddaughter so she called the police but they didn’t respond immediately so I think she went to my mom or I don’t know but another gentleman was coming from behind and they asked her for assistance and so he took her to the Northern Regional Hospital.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Is she speaking?”

JULIET ARZU

“No she is not responsive. She just opens her eyes, kicks one of her feet and then she closes her eyes again, the other side of the body there is no movement.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“So it was a hit and run?”

JULIET ARZU

“Yes a hit and run.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Have you spoken with the neighbors to see whether or not they saw any car leaving the area?”

JULIET ARZU

“Well the police say that they are questioning people but they are not getting results that they want to because there was a camera there but I don’t really know what’s happening because the camera is not showing anything. I would like to appeal to the public or anyone who saw anything to please come out and say something because this could have been your own child, you wouldn’t want to see your child in that way because it’s very tough to see my daughter lying down there not able to speak, I can’t help her.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“What would you want to say to the driver of the vehicle that hit her?”

JULIET ARZU

“I would tell him to…. please at least render some assistance and show themselves and not be a coward because only a coward would do such a cold thing to leave someone at the side of the road, at least they could have taken her to the hospital and at least leave here there that would have been the humane thing to do but to just leave her there like an animal ?”

An official police report on the incident has not been released.