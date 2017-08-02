Guatemala Congress Says Referendum Is A Go

About two years ago, in 2015, prior to the elections in Guatemala, the issue of holding a referendum on whether to go to the ICJ surrounding the Belize/Guatemala matter was taken before their Congress. The proposal, however, was shot down by their Congress due to Belize’s amendment to the threshold of its referendum laws. Today the Guatemalan Congress met once again where they shifted position and gave the green light for the referendum. On December 8, 2008, both Belize and Guatemala signed onto a Special Agreement where they agreed to take the matter to the International Court of Justice following approval from the citizens. Earlier this week we told you of the education process that has begun in their country with the Foreign Minister, Carlos Raul Morales leading a delegation tasked with informing the citizens of the importance of the referendum and the importance to vote in favour of going to the ICJ. Belize’s Foreign Ministry has been doing the same over the last few months, going to various tertiary level institutions and organizations, informing Belizeans of the issue.

