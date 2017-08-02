Making Breastfeeding Sustainable

There was not much fanfare or publicity on the celebration of Breastfeeding Week but it did begin yesterday and will run up until Monday, August 7 under the theme “Together We Can Make Breastfeeding Sustainable”. The Ministry of Health noted on their social media page that they are celebrating in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization. For years, the ministry and health officials have been harping on the importance of breastfeeding of new-borns for at least up to the first six months of life. Reports have indicated that a breastfed child decreases the risk of non-communicable diseases including asthma and obesity. It can also reduce the chance of diabetes and heart disease. A health fair will take place in San Narciso Village, Corozal District on Friday, August 4 starting at 9am to promote the benefits and importance of breastfeeding. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is offering several prizes for the submissions of photos that highlights the beauty and support for breastfeeding.

