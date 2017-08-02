Mayoral Aspirant Says Municipal Elections Will Prove Challenging

The UDP has control Belize City since Zenaida Moya was elected into office in 2006. But with Bradley out of the picture, can the PUP stage a comeback? Leslie says the 2018 municipal elections will be a difficult one for the UDP in the old capital.

DION LESLIE

“Yes we’ve been in since 2006 and I will be the first to admit that this election come 2018 will probably be the most difficult one for the UDP municipal body in Belize City especially being that we have lost some ground over the past elections in terms of Caribbean Shores is now under Kareem Musa and Lake I is now under PUP representative as well so it will be difficult. It won’t be a walk in the park, it’s never a walk in the park but it won’t be as easy as it was in previous years and so with that we know what we are going up against and we’ve moved in areas like Caribbean Shores and Lake I and areas like Fort George we’ve mobilized our team to be in there to get the work done to start to have a face again in that area so people can know that it’s not just around election times you see us but we are in there we are doing transfers and new registration in Lake I. I believe so far between myself and Jason Edwards we are about forty or so transfers and new registrations so we do know it’s going to be a lot of work.”