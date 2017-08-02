MIT Gets Gun and Drugs in Pitts Alley

Marijuana and live ammunition were taken off the streets of Belize City yesterday. Officers of the Mobile Interdiction Team conducted an anti-drug and firearm operations in the Pitts Alley area of Belize City. There they found a yellow box which had in it 178 grams of marijuana, twenty three lives rounds of .380 ammunition and twelve live rounds of 9mm ammunition. Since no one was in the area when the items were found, it was taken to the police station and stored as ‘found property’.

