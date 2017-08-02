Overlooking Willoughby’s Contributions to CITCO

Certainly, the mayor’s support for Dion Leslie will negatively affect Phillip Willoughby’s bid for the post. But what made Darrell Bradley support Leslie instead of Willoughby? Well yesterday, he gave reasons why; reasons that Willoughby does not agree with.

DARRELL BRADLEY

“He has been right there by my side over the last five and a half years working on all of the difficult challenges one of the biggest areas that the City Council has faced is sanitation that is his portfolio through all the years since I have been mayor and he has really been there fighting to ensure that we had made a good transition in relation to the BML staff that we could pay off all of our debts that we owed to the sanitation contractors now we only have one contractor that is working with the City Council.”

PHILLIP WILLOUGHBY

“Let’s see where this sanitation problem comes from. You remember once upon a time that dump site now transfer station used to burn every year? You know who was the councilor responsible for sanitation at the time it was Phillip Willoughby. You recall the fires that me and the fire service and others at the time it was the then Melvin Hulse who was the Minister of NEMO when we brought in Mr.Woods to run the hose and pump to out that fire and then NEMO along with the Ministry of Natural Resources forwarded to pursue and undertake the Solid Waste Management program of which there is now a Solid Waste Management Unit within the Ministry; remember that was the sanitation problem from then. Thereafter we had countless encounters with Belize Waste Control Limited, you know who the mayor put to deal with that situation ? Myself, you know when was the last time we were in the courts with Belize Waste Control? When was the last time you’ve seen Belize Waste Control out here demonstrating? I am the counselor dealing with Belize Waste Control and to this end there is no problem where sanitation is concerned because of my integral role and involvement in working with those people over there.”

DARRELL BRADLEY

“Dion Leslie has served as mayor you will recall when Zenaida Moya took Maternity Leave he was acting as mayor for an extended period of time. He has represented the City Council in an international capacity because he has served as Councilor with responsibility for Foreign Relations and Sister Cities. He is imminently qualified I think he has the temperament and personality to really bring people together not only UDP die hard supporters but he has the personality to bring PUP and people who are neutral over to politics. I think this is one of the things that I was able to do, so it’s not that I am saying that I have anything Councilor Willoughby or that I have anything against him as a person or as a leader but I am saying in relation to who I would support for the mayoral candidate it would have to be Dion Leslie.”

PHILLIP WILLOUGHBY

“Remember at the time when Zenaida Moya way mayor I was deputy mayor that was when City Hall was at its lowest and I held this ship together, when there was nothing I held this ship together under a PUP administrator. Remember when we first got here it was a PUP administration that was there and I held it together. I held it together even after remember when Zenaida was out for that previous moment I held it together so there is no questioning my credentials from an educational perspective, there is no question with my administrative skills to coordinate collaborate and network and bring in stakeholders to the table to attain the just outcome.”

The Belize City UDP Convention is set for August 27.