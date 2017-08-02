Queen’s Baton Arrives in Belize

The Queen’s Baton Relay has reached Belize. The relay is a tradition that began in 1958 for the Commonwealth Games in Cardiff, Wales. The relay is held prior to the opening of the Commonwealth Games. It started on March 13 at Buckingham Palace in Britain, and is travelling on an epic journey. Today, the Queen’s Baton was welcomed in Belize. Giovanni Alamilla, Assistant Secretary General for the Belize Olympic Committee and Commonwealth Games Association spoke more about the reception.

Keri Algar, Queen’s Baton Relay Media Liaison spoke more about the significance of the decades old tradition.

The Queen’s Baton will arrive on the Gold Coast for the Twenty first Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony on April 4, 2018, where the Prince of Wales will remove the message from the Baton and read it aloud to officially open the Games.