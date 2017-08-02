Robber Kills Guatemalan Salesman

A Guatemalan man has died after he succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained on Saturday during a robbery, and police are looking at another case of murder. Police say that 39 year-old Josue Ambrocio Arizandieta was in Belize City along with 45 year-old Walter Lopez on business. The men are salesmen for a Guatemalan company who were in the country taking a survey on cement prices and were staying at the Caribbean Hotel. Sergeant Roberto Novelo, who is in charge of Crimes Investigation Branch at precinct two says Arizandieta was shot after he refused to comply with the demands of a robber.

ROBERTO NOVELO

“Initial investigations revealed that Mr. Josue Arizandieta was along with another Guatemalan by the name of Walter Lopez. They were walking on the George Price Highway towards the Central American Boulevard and they were approached by a dark complexion male person of slim build who was armed with a firearm and demanded their cellphones and money. As a result Mr.Lopez handed over his cellphone and money and Mr.Josue resisted by struggling with the gunman during which time he was injured in his abdomen and left leg.”

Arizandieta was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital where he was treated, but three days after, on Monday morning, he succumbed to his injuries due to multiple organ failure. Police have visited the area where the duo was robbed and recovered a nine millimeter expended shell and a slug. Lopez has given the police a description of their assailant but police say they are having a hard time identifying the individual.

ROBERTO NOVELO

“The police believe that these people were being watched as they were walking, I guess that they saw that this guy is not from Belize, they dressed differently and you could know that they were foreigners so as a result they were targeted. At this time we are appealing to the public that if they have any information to call the police so that we can follow up any leads.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“So at this time the investigators are having difficulty ascertaining who this person is?”

ROBERTO NOVELO

“Yes you can say that.”

Police describe the suspect as being five feet nine inches tall, of dark complexion and has a goatee.