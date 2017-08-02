Trial Set for 2016 Murder of Delvin Parham

Valentine Baptist, charged with the murder of Delvin Parham, has been committed for trial in the October session of the Supreme Court. Baptist was committed for trial after a preliminary inquiry was held today in the court of Senior Magistrate Sharon Fraser. Senior Magistrate Fraser asked Baptist if he had any witnesses he wished to call. He told her, yes, but he said he cannot remember the name of the witness. She told him that he has until August 8 to submit the name of the witness in writing. Parham, a resident of Curassow Street, was gunned down on July 6, 2016, while he was walking on Cemetery Road. Apart from the murder charge, Baptist has a charge of kept firearm without a gun license for which the trial will be held in the magistrate’s court.

