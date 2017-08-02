Young Boy Hospitalized Following Accident in Dangriga

And while sixteen year old Monique was the victim of a hit and run incident, a ten year old boy from Dangriga is also hospitalized at the KHMH after being hit by a vehicle in that municipality. We hear more in this report from correspondent Harry Arzu.

HARRY ARZU REPORTING

“A 10 year old boy from the New Site area of Dangriga is hospitalized at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital as a result of injuries he sustained from a road traffic accident that happened yesterday. Police here say that between 3:00pm and 3:30pm ten year old Deon Coote was playing with his friends in his neighborhood when he was knocked down by a white Ford Explorer SUV as he suddenly ran across Dashine Street just in front of his house as his mother observed while sitting on her step. As a consequence Coote sustained a large cut wound to his right hand serious enough that he had to be rushed to the KHMH in Belize City. 58 year old Pete Reyes who was driving the vehicle at the time was served with a notice of intended prosecution, he explains.”

PETE REYES

“I was passing in my neighborhood area of the main road and the child was playing in the high bushes, hide and seek and I was driving very slow. What happened is that the little boy just dashed out of the bush, I didn’t see him in the road but the same time he dashed out of the road saying that he was ready and lucky thing I have good brakes. I picked him up and put him in the vehicle with his mother and took him to the hospital and called the police.”