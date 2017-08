Back From Nicaragua with 1 Gold, 3 Silver and A Bronze

Belize delegation journeyed to Nicaragua where they competed in several sporting events. The Belize team consisted of 26 participants both female and male. The team arrived back in the country on Tuesday with one gold medal, three silver medals and one bronze medal. Ashanti Carr competed in three different disciplines.

ASHANTI CARR

”

The team was trained by Coach Ernest Morris.