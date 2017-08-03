Helpage Welcomes New Physiotherapist

Helpage Belize is the signature organization when it comes to addressing the needs of older persons. Its services range from medical to leisure for both men and women. Adding to those services is the acquisition of a physiotherapist who will be looking at several areas including physical mobility, neurological condition, oncology and palliative care as well as orthopedic cases. Dr Tania Iglesias is a Cuban Physiotherapist and will now be assigned to Helpage along with The Inspiration Centre via support from the Ministry of Health. An official presentation will be made on Monday, August 7 at the Helpage main office on Wilson Street in Belize City where the treatment methods will be explained as well as Dr Iglesias appointment schedule.

