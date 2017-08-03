NEMO and Village Leaders Meet to Talk Disaster

The National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO, met with village leaders of southern Belize with the purpose to establish the roles and responsibilities of those leaders during a disaster. More than fifteen leaders of villages in the Stann Creek and Toledo districts attended the one day conference which featured presentations from the regional commander Keith Emmanuel. One of the key issues discussed was the functions of the village water boards during a disaster. Village leaders also discussed disaster management matters relating to mitigation, access and infrastructure works. The event was held in Independence Village.

