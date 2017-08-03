No Protection for Witnesses in Daniel Sosa’s Murder

Two persons were inside the vehicle of Hilmar Alamilla when 24 year old Daniel Sosa was shot and killed on Saturday morning. The two young men are the two most important witnesses in the case against Alamilla who has been charged for murder and is on remand. When Alamilla was taken to court he was escorted by nine police officers for his safety. But what about the two witnesses who without their statement police would not be able to charge Alamilla for murder. Well, according to Officer in Command of the Orange Walk Police Station, Superintendent David Chi, no protection will be afforded for those witnesses.

DAVID CHI

Alamilla is being represented by Attorney Richard Dickie Bradley.