Sankat to CSUCA For 2017/2018 Academic Year

The President of the University of Belize, Clement Sankat has assumed the Vice Presidency of Consejo Superior Universitario Centroamericano, CSUCA, or the Central American Higher Education Council. His appointment will be effective for the July, 2017 to June, 2018 academic year. He will then assume the Presidency for the following academic year. Sankat, takes the leadership positions of the consortium based in Guatemala City, Guatemala and will chair his first meeting in September in Nicaragua. His objectives include the development of strong sporting and cultural relationships among the institutions and the exchange of staff, students, library information and joint academic programs. Secretary General of CSUCA Dr. Alfonso Fuentes Soria visited the University of Belize and met with President Sankat to apprise him on his new role. During his visit, they paid a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister of Belize, the Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow. The CSUCA is the Council of Higher Education Institutions in Belize, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama.

