Smith Gets Bail on Manslaughter Charge

Twenty-nine year old Errol Smith, a laborer of Santa Elena, Cayo District, who was remanded into custody on a charge of manslaughter, was released on a bail of $5,000 that was offered to him today by Justice Denis Hanomansingh. The bail was offered on the condition that Smith does not interfere with the witnesses for the Crown; that he reports to San Ignacio Police Station every Friday; and that he attends San Ignacio Magistrate’s Court on September 23 and on every other adjourned date until the matter is disposed of. The charge against Smith is for the death of 39 year old Marlon Peters, a truck driver of Santa Elena. Police reports are that on July 15 Smith and Peters were on Perez Street in Santa Elena when an argument ensued between them which led to a fight. During the fight Peters was badly beaten and he was hospitalized at KHMH. He succumbed to his injuries one week later. Smith was represented by attorney Petagay Bradley who held brief for attorney Arthur Saldivar. Crown Counsel Christelle Wilson represented the respondent.

Related