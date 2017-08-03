Teen Pregnancy Rises in the Southern Belize
The social challenge of teenage pregnancy remains relevant in Belize as several organizations are fighting to have young persons educated on the consequences of early sexual activity. After sitting down with Joan Burke-Skeen of the Belize Family Life Association, our reporter, Renee Trujillo produced this report.
Recently, the Ministry of Education took a firm decision to have the topics of sex and sexuality incorporated into the primary school’s HFLE curriculum.