Tropic Air Grounds Flights to Multiple Destinations

Tropic Air has announced the suspension of its routes to Chetumal, Merida and San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The last flight to Chetumal and Merida is scheduled for September 1, and September 2 for San Pedro Sula. The company issued a press release explaining why the decision was made. Tropic Air says the decision was made to suspend the routes after they conducted an in depth analysis of their performance of the last four months. President John Grief says, an important factor that was considered was the increase of departure taxes.

Tropic Air has been flying to San Pedro Sula for five year, Merida for three years and Chetumal since April 2017.