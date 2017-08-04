19 Months Later and Still No Sarstoon Framework in Place

Perhaps with the absence of incidents at the Sarstoon in recent months, the agreement to have a formal protocol for the Sarstoon has been placed on the backburner. It has been about nineteen months since the development of a Sarstoon Framework was agreed upon in Istanbul, Turkey. According to Ambassador to Guatemala, Alexis Rosado, Belize has not given up on it.

Ambassador Rosado added that the Sarstoon area is not the only place they are trying to establish measures of cooperation via enhancements of the Confidence Building Measures.

Ambassador Rosado and CEO Pat Andrews say they have capitalized on every opportunity to push for discussions in getting the protocol drafted.

The meeting in Istanbul, Turkey took place in May 2016.