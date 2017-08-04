Abducted Baby Returned Home; Father Evades Police

Baby Tereak Palacio Junior is back at home with his mother but police are still looking for his father, eighteen year old Tereak Palacio. Palacio had abducted his one year five month old baby on Monday afternoon while he played with his cousins in the yard of his mother’s house. Police say Palacio is also wanted by the Family Violence Unit for breach of protection order. Baby Tereak was taken to the Domestic Violence Unit by a family member about ten o’clock on Thursday night. His father is still wanted by police pending charges.

