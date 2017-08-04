Aragon Says Politics Will Not Interfere with Alamilla’s Case

Forty two year old Hilmar David Alamilla remains behind bars for the fatal shooting of 24 year old Daniel Sosa. Both persons were inside Alamilla’s car when he allegedly took out a fire arm and fatally shot Sosa to the head. Sosa’s body was found beside a garbage bin early on July 29. On Monday, Alamilla was charged for murder. He was represented by attorney Richard Bradley who told the media that the shooting was not intentional. Nine police officers escorted Alamilla to the courtroom during his arraignment. Police officers prevented members of the media from sitting in the arraignment session saying that it was instruction from of the magistrate. The magistrate has since denied issuing such a directive. Alamilla is well-connected to the UDP and is known by both Orange Walk North area representative, Gaspar Vega and Orange Walk East Area Representative, Elodio Aragon Jr. Aragon is also the Minister of State with responsibility for Home Affairs and he says no sort of political connections will prevent police from properly investigating this matter.

Alamilla is scheduled to return to court on September 5.