Orange Walk police believe that an 85 year-old man who was found this morning in his home was murdered. Police report that Gregorio De Leon was found motionless in a house on San Estevan Street in Orange Walk Town. In a phone interview, Deputy Commander of the Orange Walk Formation, Inspector Jose Mendez told us more.

An autopsy on De Leon’s body shows that he was manually strangulated.