Inclusion of Belizean Diaspora in the Referendum

With thousands of Belizeans living abroad there has been the call to have those persons be heard on the issue of whether Belize should go to the International Court of Justice to reach a final decision on the Belize/Guatemala territorial dispute. While representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were taking questions on the pending referendum and other related matters, we asked both CEO for Foreign Affairs, Pat Andrews and Belize’s Ambassador to Guatemala, Alexis Rosado on whether a decision has been made to have the Belizean diaspora participate in the referendum.

Currently, under the purview of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs there is a Belizean Diaspora Program aimed at having the registration of Belizeans living abroad. The program was effected in August 2010.