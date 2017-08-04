Referendum to Follow Re-registration
Recently, we reported on the Statutory Instrument that was signed by the Governor General to have the re-registration process delayed until July 2018. With Guatemala heading into their referendum sometime this year, Love News asked the Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pat Andrews whether the referendum will take place before or after the re-registration process.
The last re-registration process took place in 1997 under the Esquivel administration.