Altercation Turns Violent in San Pedro

Another man was also airlifted from the island for urgent medical attention after he was assaulted. Police report that sometime before nine o’clock on Sunday night, Kevin Brown, a 21 year old, was at a resort on San Pedro with a group of friends. A dispute ensued among them over jewelry and at some point one of the persons kicked Brown and then hit him unconscious with a fire extinguisher. Brown was airlifted to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital. Police are investigating and are seeking one person for questioning.

