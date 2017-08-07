Belize Concerned For Its Friend, Venezuela

Another issue that arose at last Friday’s press conference with the foreign affairs officials was the matter of Venezuela. The OAS, of which Belize is a member, has been campaigning for some time now to intervene in the crisis in that country before it escalates. That intervention never took place since it was voted against; now, Venezuela is facing serious security issues as thousands are protesting the high handedness of the President, Nicolas Maduro.

PAT ANDREWS

In mid-May Prime Minister Dean Barrow had told the media that Belize is trying to steer a middle course on the matter and had referred to the Venezuelan situation as being complex.