Belize Concerned For Its Friend, Venezuela

By
Updated: August 7, 2017

Another issue that arose at last Friday’s press conference with the foreign affairs officials was the matter of Venezuela.  The OAS, of which Belize is a member, has been campaigning for some time now to intervene in the crisis in that country before it escalates.  That intervention never took place since it was voted against; now, Venezuela is facing serious security issues as thousands are protesting the high handedness of the President, Nicolas Maduro.

PAT ANDREWS

In mid-May Prime Minister Dean Barrow had told the media that Belize is trying to steer a middle course on the matter and had referred to the Venezuelan situation as being complex.

 

