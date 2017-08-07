Illegal Fishing Continues in the Sarstoon

During a press conference last week, Belize’s Ambassador to Guatemala Alexis Rosado and CEO in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pat Andrews, spoke about the Sarstoon Protocol. Rosado described the discussion surrounding the protocol as being at a standstill as there has been no development since the it was agreed in May of last year in Instanbul, Turkey to have a Sarstoon Framework developed. The Sarstoon area had recently become a heated area between Belize and Guatemala with several confrontational incidents being recorded. One of the major problems in the Sarstoon Area is illegal fishing done by Guatemalan fisher folks. Wil Maheia has been documenting the illegal fishing being done and this weekend he took a group of Belizeans to the Sarstoon.

