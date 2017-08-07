Reaching Out to China vs Taiwan

Currently, with the riff between China and Taiwan and their efforts at cementing allies, the media asked the Foreign Affairs officials why Belize is not making efforts in befriending China, particularly after the Taiwanese have recently funded Guatemala with a significant facility for their road project.

PAT ANDREWS

“That is a question that I cannot answer directly and you understand why but I can assure you that how we have remained friends with Taiwan for these many years they also have other countries that are friendly with them. We note what occurred with the Guatemala grant and we expect that we should not be treated any way unlikely to how Guatemala is treated so we have taken that under consideration too and we’ll see how that goes too but we cannot speculate on anything beyond that.”

This highway expansion project in Guatemala has gone through three phases and is looking to enter its fourth phase. Taiwan’s President, Tsai Ing-wen reiterated Taiwan’s support to Guatemala in various areas during her visit to the republic in January 2017.