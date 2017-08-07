Taxi Driver Found Dead Along East Canal

The body of 39-year-old, Thomas Arthur Staine was found just before seven o’clock this morning, punctured with several stab wounds to the torso and his hands tied. Deputy Commander of the Eastern Division South, Superintendent Daniel Arzu briefed us on the preliminary findings.

DANIEL ARZU

“The criminal investigation branch personnel were called out to the corner of East Collet Canal and Racecourse Street. There they observed the body of a male person lying face down. Both arms were tied and had several wounds to the left portion of his chest. He was taken to the KHMH there he was pronounced dead on arrival and he is currently at the morgue awaiting a post mortem examination. Initial investigations revealed that sometime around 3am he drove from the Princess Casino where he would usually do his taxi runs and he drove en route to Birds Isle to purchase something to eat. Sometime around 4am his taxi was found at the corner of King and Amara Avenue, no one was inside but the back passenger seat was smeared with what appears to be blood so investigators knew that something evidently might have gone wrong so that is how sometime around 6:45 am a patrolling team was in that area and they recovered the body of Mr. Thomas Stain at that location. The police are doing the investigation we are yet to establish a motive so at this point in time it is relatively premature to arrive at some conclusive information as to what may have transpired but the reality is that the police are investigating and we are hoping to get some conclusive information in relation to this homicide.”

Staine was a taxi driver by profession and resided on Reggae Street in Belize City. The abandoned car was found by a team that was on mobile patrol this morning at around four o’clock.