Belize and Mexico Officials Discuss Transport

The governments of Belize and Mexico have entered into discussion for the development of a framework focused on international motor carrier, passenger and freight transportation across the borders. A Mexican delegation comprised of diplomatic and technical experts, headed by Mexican Ambassador Carlos Quesnel Melendez met with top officials of the Ministry of Transport including CEO Ruth Meighan and Chief Transport Officer Tirso Galvez. The Solicitor General Nigel Hawke also formed part of the discussion. This is the second meeting both parties have engaged in for the development of the Memorandum of Understanding. The first took place in February 2017.

