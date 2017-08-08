Brandon Taylor Nabbed for Firearm Offences

Thirty one year old Brandon Taylor has been charged for ‘kept firearm and ammunition without a gun license. Police say that at around eight o’clock last night they spotted Taylor on Central American Boulevard in Belize City. When Taylor saw the officers he reportedly dashed into a yard and attempted to hide the firearm at a house. Police detained Taylor, took him where he hid the weapon and recovered a nine millimeter Taurus brand pistol. The pistol was loaded with seventeen live rounds. He was arraigned before Magistrate Aretha Ford in Belize City where he pled not guilty to the offense. He was remanded into custody until October 17.

