Four Found with Firearm Stolen From Guatemala

On Monday night police detained four persons for an unlicensed firearm police believe was being smuggled into Belize. One of the individuals was a police officer. They were intercepted in the area of mile 56 in Ontario Village when the group was heading to Belmopan from the direction of San Ignacio. Commander of Operations ACP Edward Broaster told the media the officer found the firearm concealed under the dashboard in the vehicle

Police also discovered three magazines in the vehicle. According to the commander, they have learnt that the firearm was stolen in Guatemala. He adds that given the circumstances surrounding the incident, and based on a previous discovery of a shotgun on a bus last week that was unclaimed, police have launched an intensive investigation into the case but said he cannot comment further on what may be the motive for smuggling the firearm into the country.

As for the police officer, Commander Broaster said he could not at the time say whether the officer had conducted himself in any questionable way before. Police will officially release the names of the individuals arrested after they are charged.