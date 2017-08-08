Guatemalan Farmer Found Dead in the South

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found already in a state of decomposition after five o’clock this morning. Police report that seventy three year old Jose Antonio Garcia, a Guatemalan farmer was walking along Davis Falls Road when he saw some blood stained stones and when he inspected the area further, he came across the body. The individual has been identified by police as 49 year-old Ceasar Augusto Monroy, a Guatemalan farmer. Monroy had apparently sustained a large cut wound behind his neck and another cut wound to his left hand. Police have learned that Jose Antonio Garcia left home in Alta Vista Village on Sunday August 6th, sometime in the evening and did not return home.

