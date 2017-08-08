Senior Cop Caught with Contraband Meds

Last week Friday Superintendent of Police Dinsdale Thompson was caught transporting contraband pharmaceuticals. Reports are that the senior police officer was on the Arenal Road when he was intercepted by Customs Officers. In his possession he had a batch of medicine including antibiotics and vitamin supplements. The Department of Health Services was notified of the situation on Friday and on the following day, Director Dr. Marvin Manzanero, travelled to the Customs Department in Cayo where he inspected the medication.

DR MARVIN MANZANERO

”

Thompson settled with the Customs Department over the contraband pharmaceuticals.