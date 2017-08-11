Court News: Firearm, Sexual Assault and Wounding

Four persons who were remanded into custody in connection with a stolen gun, were released on bails of six thousand dollars each that was offered to them today by Justice Herbert Lord. They are police constable Franklin Ramirez, Trevor Brown, Elorey Graham and a 17 year old boy. They were charged with handling stolen goods and kept firearm and ammunition without a gun license. The charges arose from an incident that occurred on Monday night, August 7 in Ontario Village at mile 56 on the George Price Highway. Police stopped a Ford Explorer driven by Ramirez and when they searched the vehicle they found a nine millimeter pistol with four magazines that contained ammunition. The pistol was reportedly stolen in Guatemala. Raminez and the other three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged. They appeared on Tuesday, August 8 in Belmopan Magistrate’s Court and they were remanded into custody until November 9. Ramirez, Graham and the minor were represented at the bail hearing by attorney Herbert Panton. Brown was represented by attorney Oscar Selgado. Crown Counsel Jackie Willoughby represented the Crown. Their bail were offered on the condition that they report to Raccoon Street Police Station every Friday until the matter has concluded; that they attend Belmopan Magistrate’s Court on November 9 and on every other adjourned date until the case is disposed of; and that they do not interfere with any witness or witnesses involved in the case.

Twenty-five year old Ruben Nah, a construction worker of Cristo Rey Village in Corozal who was remanded into custody on a charge of sexual assault, was released on a bail of eight thousand dollars that was offered to him today by Justice Herbert Lord. The bail was offered on the condition that he reports to Corozal Police Station every Friday until the matter is disposed of; that he attends Corozal magistrate Court on August 29 and on every other adjourned date until the case has concluded; that he does not interfere with the virtual complainant or communicate with her either by himself or through a third party; and that he does not go within 100 yards of her. The incident occurred on August 4 in Corozal. The virtual complainant, a minor who is below the age of 14, reported to the police that Nah kissed her and squeezed her breasts. Nah was represented by attorney Leslie Hamilton while the Crown was represented by Crown Counsel Jackie Willoughby.

Twenty-five year old Christian Herrera, who was remanded into custody on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and wounding, was offered a bail of ten thousand dollars today by Justice Herbert. The bail was offered on the condition that Herrera reports to San Ignacio Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until the matter has concluded; that he is not to be on the street at night between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.; that he attends San Ignacio Magistrate’s Court on November 16 and on every other adjourned date until the case is disposed of; that he does not interfere with the virtual complainants; that he does not communicate with the virtual complainants either by himself or through a third party; and that he is not to go within 100 yards of the virtual complainants. The Crown, represented by Crown Counsel Jackie Willoughby, had objected to bail on the ground that Herrera was on bail for other offences when he was charged. But his attorney, Stacey Grinage, submitted that he is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty and he should be granted bail. The allegation is that Herrera pointed a firearm at a minor and caused a wound to another minor.