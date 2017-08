Diocessant Day for the Anglicans Set For Sunday

Hundreds of Anglicans from around the country will converge at St John’s Cathedral on Sunday, August 13 for a special Thanksgiving Mass in celebration of what they call Diocessant Day. Bishop Philip Wright spoke to Love News on what can be expected and why.

Bishop Wright says the Anglican Church has been celebrating Diocessant Day for about a decade now.

The celebration starts at 8am while the mass begins at nine o’clock.