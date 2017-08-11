FFB and the Troubles of Its Audit

Back in February this year, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced that its Member Associations voted unanimously to approve a comprehensive package of reforms. The reforms to CONCACAF’s statutes fundamentally change the governance structure of football in the region and set new standards for accountability and transparency within international sports organizations. As part of its reform, CONCACAF is asking registered teams to submit their full audit reports. Well, we have been told that our local teams are having trouble doing so. So we asked FFB’s Acting President Marlon Kuylen about it.

MARLON KUYLEN

“