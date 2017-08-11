FFB Taking On an Environmental Cause

Yesterday we told you about the eco conference held in Belize City where the Executive of Eco Nature and Recycling Company met with potential partners to discuss the company’s future in Belize. The company’s goal is to develop a plant in Ladyville where recyclable materials will be transformed into plastic wood which would then be used to build houses. One of the potential partners is the Football Federation of Belize. The Acting President of the FFB, Marlon Kuylen told us how the partnership will work out.

Eco Nature and Recycling Company is headquartered in Colombia, South America.