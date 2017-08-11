Nicaragua Beats Belize at Football

The Belmopan Bandits Football team played against Nicaragua’s C.D. Walter Ferretti Football team last night in Belmopan. The game began at eight o’clock at the Isidoro Beaton Football Stadium. During the first half, and precisely during minute 17, the first goal was scored against the Belmopan Bandits. The game finished with a one nil score. During the match, spectators kept their eyes on Honduran player, Georgie Welcome.

The goal was scored by Walter Ferretti’s number 12, Robinson Da Silva.