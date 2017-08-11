The Challenges In a Growing Population of Importers

The Ministry of Health is still developing its national online drug registry with the objective of having quality and standard medication distributed to consumers in Belize. The participation of all importers of pharmaceuticals is essential for the success of the registry. However, some importers have expressed concern over the Ministry’s move and with the number of importers ballooning, the concerns are growing. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing says the President of the Caribbean Association of Pharmacists, Dr. Marvin Smith.

There is an estimated sixty registered pharmaceutical importers in Belize.