Cayo Police Officer accused of pulling his firearm on a young boy

The Professional Standards Branch is also investigating the conduct of a police officer attached to the San Ignacio Police Station. That officer is accused of punching a man and pulling his gun at a thirteen year old boy. ACP Chester Williams shared more.

ACP Chester Williams – Head, Professional Standards Branch

“Yes there is also a complaint out of Cayo from one Alberto Palma who reported that he was intercepted on Loma Luz Boulevard by a police officer and was issued with a traffic ticket and subsequent to that the police officer punched him in the face and later on pulled out a firearm at him and a 13 year old. That matter is currently being investigated by our office jointly with the San Ignacio Police Formation and as soon as that investigation is concluded the media will be notified. The injuries of the individual have been classified as wounding so that matter is also under investigation.”