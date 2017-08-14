Corporal Michael Atkinson represents Belize at international fundraising event in London

Paul Mahung reporting…

“A member of Belize’s Jaguars Football team participated in an international fundraising event in London and continues to do well in Senior Level British Forces Football Competition in England. Mother of Corporal Michael Atkinson, IldaMuschamp Atkinson originally of Punta Gorda spoke to Love News.”

Ilda Muschamp Atkinson

“In July my son Michael Volunteered and completed the Westminster 10K run in London, he was very proud to represent Belize because Belize is a commonwealth country. The run was to support the Commonwealth Girls Education Fund, a charity that raises funds to send young girls to gain a good education and in so doing empower these young girls to be agents of change. He met other runners from across the country whose sole purpose on that day was to raise as much money for this great cause. Additionally after Michael’s return to England from his participation in the Belize National Team in Panama he continued his military duties and continued to play football with the senior Royal Air Force Team; they won the 2016-2017 Royal Air Force Cup. As a result of his outstanding performance in the Championship finals he was selected to play for the senior British Forces Team which includes selected players from the Army, Navy and Air Force. We are proud of Michael’s Achievement and look forward to his safe return from the Falkland Islands.”

Paul Mahung

“Corporal Atkinson is currently on military duty in the Falkland Islands where he had been deployed with other British forces under a three month overseas military duties. Michael looks forward to being with the Belize Jaguars National Football Team in any future international football competition.”