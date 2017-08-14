Fatal RTA reported on the outskirts of Belmopan

Fem Cruz reporting…

“Based on information received on Saturday morning, Roaring Creek Police visited an area at the outskirts of Belmopan at mile 44 on the George Price Highway where they saw a Hispanic male person lying face up in the middle of the highway when travelling from an east to west direction with multiple injuries to his body. The person was rushed to the Western Regional Hospital by ambulance where the doctors did all that they could to save his life, sadly he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as 44 year old Guatemalan Oscar Manuel Fuentes Cermeños. This is the third hit and run traffic incident that occurred on the George Price Highway within twenty four hours.”

Related