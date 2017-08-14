Hit and run victim succumbs to injuries

Eulalio Chavin Vitzil who was knocked down in a hit and run incident on Thursday night sometime after ten o’clock, has died of his injuries. Police report that the 57 year old man, a resident of Saint Matthew’s Village was hit between mile 37 & 38 on the George Price Highway while he rode his bicycle. The driver did not stop to render aid. He was transported to the Western Regional Hospital suffering from a cut wound on the head and succumbed to his injuries yesterday. His body now lies at the KHMH awaiting a post mortem and investigation continues.

