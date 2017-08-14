Kendale Green back behind bars

Twenty-four year old Kendale Green, who was acquitted of a murder about five years ago, was back at court when he appeared today before Acting Chief Magistrate Magistrate Sharon Fraser and was charged with use of deadly means of harm and wounding. Acting Chief Magistrate Fraser explained to him that she will not take a plea because the offences are indictable. She also explained to him that she cannot offer him bail because the offences were committed with a firearm. She remanded him into custody until October 19. The incident occurred on August 10. The complainant, Margaret Ramirez, reported to the police that she was shot at by Green and the injury caused a wound to her.

