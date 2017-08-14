Police recover money stolen from Caribbean Tire

Police have recovered the money stolen from Caribbean Tire in Spanish Lookout and have detained one man pending investigation. Police say the detention was possible thanks to the assistance of the community. Over the weekend, 54 year-old David Reimer of Spanish Lookout reported that his business establishment, Caribbean Tire Limited was burglarized of over twenty thousand US dollars. an additional five thousand dollars and checks. Reimer told police that sometime between 6:15p.m on Friday and seven on Saturday morning, someone entered the building. The intruder wrenched off the door to an iron safe that was inside the building at the lower flat. Police say the person detained was employed by the company.

