Rustlers make off with almost $12,000.00 in cattle

A cattle producer lost over eleven thousand dollars worth of cattle in the Orange Walk District. According to police, on Sunday 35-year-old Felipe Blanco of August Pine Ridge Village, reported that between the hours of 3:00 p.m. on Friday and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday someone stole eight American Brahma Bulls from his farm located one-mile north of August Pine Ridge Village. The animals are worth eleven thousand seven hundred dollars.