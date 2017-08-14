Seine Bight Garifuna Museum to be constructed

There are plans to construct the Seine Bight Garifuna Museum. The villagers are in the process of the construction of a cultural museum in an effort to capture and preserve their way of life. Hermia Arzu is a member of the Foundation that has taken the lead in the initiative.

Hermia Arzu

“The Seine Bight Thomas Young Foundation was established in July of 2014 to spearhead the transformation of the historic village into a local Garifuna cultural and historical museum. It’s a registered nonprofit organization. The Seine Bight Garifuna Museum will tell the story of Seine Bight rich culture and history through exhibits and displays organized around artifacts and information from oral histories and archival documents. Our financial goal is $180,000. The benefits of having a Garifuna Museum is that it will bring to the people cultural tourist attraction, increased promotional value for the peninsula, learning experience for the peninsula visitors, financial growth to businesses on the Peninsula and foster community economic opportunities and progress. You can assist us in this effort by giving monetary contribution or in kind contribution of materials or labor. Cheques can be mailed to PO Box 606 Belmopan Cayo District. Cash or cheques can be deposited into the Seine Bight Reservoir Thomas Young Foundation account at Belize Bank. The treasurer of the foundation Ms. Erma Arzu of the Seine Bight Western Union office is authorized to accept donations. To reach our goal the foundation will be holding its annual fundraising drive in the form of a 5k run walk marathon this Saturday August 19th at 6AM from Rocky Point Inn Maya Beach to the sight of the future museum. The registration fee is $20 per student, $35 per adult. Registration will include t-shirt, a custom finisher medal at the finish line, refreshments and a Garifuna cultural performance. We ask you to please support the drive to transform the historic Water Reservoir in Seine Bight. All proceeds go directly to the registered nonprofit Seine Bight Reservoir Thomas Young Foundation to assist with the completion of the museum.”